Brokerages Anticipate CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) to announce sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.90 billion. CarMax reported sales of $5.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $18.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.83 billion to $18.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.56 billion to $22.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on KMX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other CarMax news, Director Shira Goodman purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $3,455,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,785 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,608. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 3,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 373.8% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 446.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 658.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.25. The stock had a trading volume of 63,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,919. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.71. CarMax has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $103.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

