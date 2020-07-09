Brokerages Anticipate Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Post -$1.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) to post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.75). Childrens Place reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 773.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.30. Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Childrens Place from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Childrens Place from $20.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.15.

In other Childrens Place news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PLCE traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 35,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.89. Childrens Place has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $102.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $534.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.07.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

