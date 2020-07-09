Brokerages Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Post $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.34. First Republic Bank reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 27,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.49. 459,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $125.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.36 and a 200-day moving average of $105.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.18.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

