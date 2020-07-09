Brokerages Expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Accuray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. Accuray reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Accuray had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.46 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued an “average” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accuray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accuray by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,672,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Accuray by 619,575.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the first quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARAY traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,866. Accuray has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $182.85 million, a PE ratio of 100.05 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

