Brokerages Expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Accuray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. Accuray reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Accuray had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.46 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued an “average” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accuray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accuray by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,672,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Accuray by 619,575.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the first quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARAY traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,866. Accuray has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $182.85 million, a PE ratio of 100.05 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accuray (ARAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit