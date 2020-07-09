Brokerages Expect Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $674.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) to post $674.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $695.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $651.45 million. Pentair reported sales of $799.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.04 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 56.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PNR traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.62. The company had a trading volume of 95,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,330. Pentair has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.