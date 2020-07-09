Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHY opened at $11.48 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60.

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

