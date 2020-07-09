Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ CHY opened at $11.48 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60.
Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund Company Profile
