Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHW opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Dividend History for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW)

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit