Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

