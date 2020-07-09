Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $13.73.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
