Canandaigua National Corp Acquires New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 57,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 87,857 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.42.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.99. 2,885,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $114.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.