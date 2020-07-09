Canandaigua National Corp Acquires New Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $12,552,310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $778,675,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,547,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $451,447,000 after buying an additional 2,090,750 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,818,000 after buying an additional 1,926,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,214,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $746,713,000 after buying an additional 1,204,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $932,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,762 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,965,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,418 shares in the company, valued at $16,883,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,485 shares of company stock valued at $62,038,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.90. 2,286,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,935. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

