Canandaigua National Corp Acquires New Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

In other Carrier Global news, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60.

CARR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 158,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.49.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

