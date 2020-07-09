Canandaigua National Corp Acquires New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.41. 2,788,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,452,499. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

