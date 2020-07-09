Canandaigua National Corp Acquires New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 132,063 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,901,000. Intel makes up approximately 1.5% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 38,994.5% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,788,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,578,000 after acquiring an additional 502,407 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

INTC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.43. 2,004,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,583,088. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $246.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

