Canandaigua National Corp Acquires Shares of 22,067 Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 3,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.03. The stock had a trading volume of 146,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

