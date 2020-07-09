Canandaigua National Corp Buys New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,097 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,737,125,000 after acquiring an additional 216,205 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Cowen lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra upped their price target on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.77.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $1,904,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,803,492.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,247,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 585,257 shares of company stock valued at $104,008,914 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.74. 5,852,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,791,235. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,109.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.52.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

