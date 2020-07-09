Canandaigua National Corp Buys New Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,771 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.93.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,513,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281,282. The company has a market cap of $377.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

