Canandaigua National Corp Buys New Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,771 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.93.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,513,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281,282. The company has a market cap of $377.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit