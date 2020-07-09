Canandaigua National Corp Buys Shares of 128,983 Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 128,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bank of America by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 426,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 192,282 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 710,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.77. 76,268,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,414,640. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

