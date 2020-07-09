Canandaigua National Corp Invests $1.82 Million in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after buying an additional 40,595 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 219,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,683,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Clorox by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,557 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.62.

In related news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,645.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.45. 55,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,558. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $226.73.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

