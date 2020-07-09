Canandaigua National Corp Invests $8.51 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 64,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,000. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.6% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 190.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.06.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,945,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,855. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $185.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

