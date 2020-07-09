Canandaigua National Corp Makes New $4.39 Million Investment in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $2,006,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308,917 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,057 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 622.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,900 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

KO stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.91. 16,009,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,915,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

