Canandaigua National Corp Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 108.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.79.

NYSE CAT traded down $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.77. 285,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,237. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

