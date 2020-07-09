Canandaigua National Corp Makes New Investment in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.43.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 527,044 shares of company stock worth $158,686,565 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA stock traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $294.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,027,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,523. The firm has a market cap of $300.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.