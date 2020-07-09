Canandaigua National Corp Makes New Investment in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 326.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 28,761 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $923,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,181,000 after buying an additional 86,785 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total value of $7,700,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,254.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $11,439,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,391.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,522 shares of company stock worth $121,517,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.74.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $426.39. 90,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $426.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $394.36 and a 200 day moving average of $332.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

