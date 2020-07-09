Canandaigua National Corp Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,766,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 81,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,911 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,482,000 after purchasing an additional 136,924 shares during the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

SYK traded down $3.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,003. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.85 and a 200-day moving average of $191.61.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

