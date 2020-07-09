Canandaigua National Corp Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 36,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,130,000 after buying an additional 535,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after acquiring an additional 770,202 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,754,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,572,007,000 after acquiring an additional 205,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $130.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,232,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.45 and a 200-day moving average of $119.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

