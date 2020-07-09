Canandaigua National Corp Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $445,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,208,000 after acquiring an additional 153,654 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. G.Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $163,468.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,316.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.69. The stock had a trading volume of 48,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,262. The company has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.60. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

