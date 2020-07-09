Canandaigua National Corp Purchases New Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 116,420 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,000. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.2% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 39,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,212,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

