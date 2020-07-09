Canandaigua National Corp Purchases New Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,575 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,928,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $138,850,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 21.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.54. 38,258,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,427,384. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra cut their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.94.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

