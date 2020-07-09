Canandaigua National Corp Purchases Shares of 84,468 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.4% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $1,463,224,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454,341 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,314,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735,426 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $398,420,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $93.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,514,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,075. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $163.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

