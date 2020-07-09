Canandaigua National Corp Purchases Shares of 8,969 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,969 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.4% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,722 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 23.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,617 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,668,000 after purchasing an additional 66,281 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 17.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,685 shares of the software company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,807,378. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.08.

ADSK stock traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.18. The company had a trading volume of 117,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,487. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $248.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.