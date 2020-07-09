Canandaigua National Corp Takes $2.81 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after acquiring an additional 439,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,814,000 after acquiring an additional 639,833 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,665,646,000 after acquiring an additional 227,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,576,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.13. 4,034,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,726,304. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.02. The company has a market cap of $122.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

