Canandaigua National Corp Takes $5.16 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,000. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.9% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,027,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,085,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after buying an additional 77,485 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 7,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.70. 2,077,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,736,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.