Canandaigua National Corp Takes $6.88 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,881,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.3% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,531,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,247,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $197.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

