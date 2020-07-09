Canandaigua National Corp Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 240,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,763,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.0% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,742,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.88. The stock has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

