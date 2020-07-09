Canandaigua National Corp Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 133,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.3% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 370,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,608,000 after buying an additional 126,111 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,725,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,541,000 after acquiring an additional 41,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 66,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $91.28. 25,402,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,685,240. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

