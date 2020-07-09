Canandaigua National Corp Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,120 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $684,508,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,269 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Target by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,193 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Target by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Target by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,880 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.84. 211,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,261,715. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.34 and a 200 day moving average of $114.02. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

