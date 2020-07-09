Canbiola (NASDAQ:CANB) Shares Down 11.7%

Canbiola (NASDAQ:CANB) fell 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.33, 16,111 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 18,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72.

Canbiola Company Profile (NASDAQ:CANB)

Canbiola Inc develops and sells cannabidiol (CBD) based products for pain, insomnia, epilepsy, anxiety, inflammation, and nausea in the United States. The company provides CBD products derived from hemp, including oils, creams, moisturizers, chews, vapes, isolate, gel caps, concentrates, and water through its Website, and doctors and other medical professionals.

