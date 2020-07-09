Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.07

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 102500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

Canstar Resources Company Profile (CVE:ROX)

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, focuses primarily on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Buchans-Mary March project that consists of various contiguous properties totaling approximately 44,000 hectares of land located in Buchans Mine, central Newfoundland.

