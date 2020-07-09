Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.99

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 899884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.04 million and a PE ratio of -8.00.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$94.44 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Capstone Mining Corp will post 0.0395181 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Mining (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

