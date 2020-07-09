Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 195,387 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:PJUL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 195,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 1.30% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF by 16,149.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 1,766,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,080 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,415,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF by 30,527.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 94,024 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJUL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,122. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $27.51.

