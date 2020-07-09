Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,805,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 31,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

MDT traded down $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $90.13. 254,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,726,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

