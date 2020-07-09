Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $18,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMFL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 613,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,955,000 after purchasing an additional 353,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 636,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after acquiring an additional 123,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 115,769 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 860,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after acquiring an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 91,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS OMFL traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 224,191 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40.

