Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 5,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,173. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.85. The firm has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

