Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $4,698,000. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $1,516,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.83.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.96. 2,981,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,412. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.91 and a 200 day moving average of $225.04. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $259.29. The company has a market cap of $266.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

