Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 311,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,674. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $53.02.

