Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 311,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,674. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $53.02.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit