Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Asset Management grew its stake in AT&T by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 157,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 34,548 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,004,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in AT&T by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after buying an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,604,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in AT&T by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 532,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,812,000 after buying an additional 54,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.94.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.54. 2,049,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,427,384. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $212.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

