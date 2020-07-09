Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 954,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,589,784. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10. The company has a market cap of $187.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

