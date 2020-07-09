Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.6% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,010,000 after acquiring an additional 893,003 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,055,993,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.09.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,742,476. The firm has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

