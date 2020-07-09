Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.2% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $26,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,197. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $130.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.14 and a 200 day moving average of $117.36.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

