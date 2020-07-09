Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,419,317,000 after purchasing an additional 205,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,116,210,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,746,469,000 after acquiring an additional 183,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,048,075,000 after acquiring an additional 88,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.85.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.49. The stock had a trading volume of 90,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,800. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.12 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.